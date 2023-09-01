Wigan Warriors overcome Salford Red Devils to go top of the Super League table

Matty Peet’s side have now won six games on the bounce in the competition, as approach the final weeks of the regular season.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons were defeated 26-18 by Hull KR at Craven Park, which sees the Warriors overtake them in the ladder on points difference.

Salford opened the scoring in the 17th minute, with Ryan Brierley successfully converting a penalty after Bevan French was penalised for a challenge on Chris Atkin.

Jake Wardle was among the scorers for Wigan Warriors against Salford Red Devils

The Warriors weren’t behind for long, as Liam Farrell crossed the first try of the evening- avoiding a number of challenges before powering his way over the line to make it 4-2.

Ahead of the half hour mark, the Red Devils levelled the scores, with Brierley kicking his second penalty of the night.

Once again, the Warriors were quick to react.

The ball came to Abbas Miski on the right side, with the winger darting over for his 21st Super League try of the season.

Like the first, Harry Smith was unable to add the extras.

Just before the break, Wigan’s lead was extended further with two more tries.

The first came from Jake Wardle, who bounded through a gap in the Salford line before reaching out for the line.

Then, with the last play of the half, Jai Field demonstrated his electric speed to break clear.

Smith was on hand to convert both to make it 20-4.

Following the restart, Paul Rowley’s side had their number temporarily reduced, with King Vuniyayawa sent to the sin bin for a high shot on Bevan French.

The Warriors soon made most of their man advantage, as space appeared on the right side for Toby King to go over.

Heading into the latter stages, Ken Sio pulled one back for the Red Devils, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Sam Powell, Joe Shorrocks Patrick Mago, Junior Nsemba.