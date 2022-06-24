Wigan Warriors overcome Toulouse Olympique on their return to the DW Stadium as Abbas Miski scores four tries

Matty Peet’s side gave the home fans a night to remember, in their first game at the DW Stadium since April.

Before the match, the club also marked Armed Forces Day in a number of different ways, including the Marines abseiling into the ground with the ball.

The opening try came after only three minutes, with Miski going over for his first on the right side, after a well worked team move involving both Jai Field and Bevan French.

Abbas Miski went over for a first half hat-trick

It wasn’t long until Wigan had their second, with Liam Farrell spinning his way through the Toulouse defence to cross the line.

Miski’s second try came in the 20th minute, with French passing the ball to the right side and Willie Isa tipping it on to the winger.

The Lebanon international completed his hat-trick just after the half hour mark, as space once again opened up on the right wing for him.

Another try quickly followed, this time down the left side.

Liam Marshall sprinted away down the wing, before passing inside to French, who went over to give Wigan a 28-0 lead at the break.

Toulouse were the first team to score in the second half, as Dominique Peyroux found his way across the line, with Chris Hankinson on hand to add the extras.

After dealing with some pressure from the visitors, Wigan soon found themselves attacking again down the other end.

Their next try came from a moment of magic from Field, as he used his quick footwork to open up space for himself to go over from short range.

Just after the hour mark, room appeared once again for Miski, who added his fourth of the evening to make it 40-6.

This rounded off a good night for the Warriors, in front of a strong home crowd.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Willie Isa, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill.

Tries: Miski (3,’ 20,’ 32,’ 62’), Farrell (10’), French (35’), Field (54’)Conversions: Smith (6/7)Toulouse Olympique: Oliver Ashall-Bott, Paul Marcon, Mathieu Jussaume, Chris Hankinson, Matty Russell, Corey Norman, Tony Gigot, Maxime Puech, Daniel Alvaro, Maxime Stefani, Dominique Peryroux, Andrew Dixon.

Interchanges: Eloi Pelissier, Harrison Hansen, Lambert Belmas, Joe Bretherton.