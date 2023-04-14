News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
4 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
5 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
6 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
6 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Wigan Warriors overcome Warrington Wolves in tough contest at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Wigan Warriors became the first team this season to beat top of the table Warrington Wolves as they produced a 13-6 victory in a tough contest at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Apr 2023, 21:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 22:59 BST

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for first half tries, while Harry Smith kicked a penalty and a drop-goal after the break, to help Matty Peet’s side on their way to the two points- as well as the the Locker Cup.

Both teams looked firm in defence, but had their fair share of errors going forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan claimed the first try of the game after only six minutes, with Wardle sprinting through a gap in the Warrington line to make it 4-0.

Jake Wardle went over for the openerJake Wardle went over for the opener
Jake Wardle went over for the opener
Most Popular

After a period of dominance, they extended their lead just before the half hour mark.

O’Neill made an immediate impact after coming on, with the hooker claiming the ball in the air, before stretching out to score.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He just about kept his fingertips on the ball as he grounded it.

After being unsuccessful with the first conversion, Smith was hand to convert the second.

Towards the end of the first half, Warrington found a bit of momentum.

A quick break up saw Wigan put under real pressure for the first time in the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The resulting set from this move eventually resulted in Matty Nicholson crossing against his former club.

Following the restart, Smith added an extra two points to the Warriors total, with a successful penalty in front of the sticks.

The game continued to be a good arm wrestle between the two throughout the second half.

With the Wire defence looking firm, Smith decided a drop-goal was required to strengthen the visitors’ lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wolves continued to push Wigan heading into the final stages of the game- and even had a couple of late efforts denied by the video ref, as Peet’s side remained resilient to come away with the win.

Despite the positive result, a worry for the Warriors will be the loss of Brad Singleton in the first half.

The Warriors will be hoping the prop isn’t another long-term addition to their growing injury list.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul, Brad O’Neill.

18th man: Iain Thornley.

Related topics:Harry SmithWarrington WolvesWarrington