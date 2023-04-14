Wigan Warriors overcome Warrington Wolves in tough contest at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for first half tries, while Harry Smith kicked a penalty and a drop-goal after the break, to help Matty Peet’s side on their way to the two points- as well as the the Locker Cup.

Both teams looked firm in defence, but had their fair share of errors going forward.

Wigan claimed the first try of the game after only six minutes, with Wardle sprinting through a gap in the Warrington line to make it 4-0.

Jake Wardle went over for the opener

After a period of dominance, they extended their lead just before the half hour mark.

O’Neill made an immediate impact after coming on, with the hooker claiming the ball in the air, before stretching out to score.

He just about kept his fingertips on the ball as he grounded it.

After being unsuccessful with the first conversion, Smith was hand to convert the second.

Towards the end of the first half, Warrington found a bit of momentum.

A quick break up saw Wigan put under real pressure for the first time in the game.

The resulting set from this move eventually resulted in Matty Nicholson crossing against his former club.

Following the restart, Smith added an extra two points to the Warriors total, with a successful penalty in front of the sticks.

The game continued to be a good arm wrestle between the two throughout the second half.

With the Wire defence looking firm, Smith decided a drop-goal was required to strengthen the visitors’ lead.

The Wolves continued to push Wigan heading into the final stages of the game- and even had a couple of late efforts denied by the video ref, as Peet’s side remained resilient to come away with the win.

Despite the positive result, a worry for the Warriors will be the loss of Brad Singleton in the first half.

The Warriors will be hoping the prop isn’t another long-term addition to their growing injury list.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis.

Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul, Brad O’Neill.