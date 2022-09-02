Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors named 10 debutants in their team, with Steve McNamara rotating his side ahead of the play-offs.

Despite this, and a comfortable final scoreline, the Warriors struggled to find their form in periods throughout game, but still did enough to claim the win.

The opening try came after seven minutes, with Harry Smith going over in front of the North Stand.

Wigan Warriors overcame a heavily-rotated Catalans Dragons

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bateman offloaded the ball to the scrum half, who did the rest from close range.

Peet’s side had to wait until just after the half hour mark for their second, with Kaide Ellis sliding over under the sticks to finish off a well worked move.

That try seemingly provided the Warriors with a spark before the break, as they discovered their rhythm after a slow start.

Liam Marshall went over for two in quick succession on the left side ahead of half time, to leave Wigan with a 24-0 lead.

Not long after the restart, the Dragons pulled one back.

Bevan French gifted the ball to Josh Drinkwater, who sprinted through for a try.

The Warriors then received a bigger blow, with Cade Cust forced off through an injury, as he left the pitch holding his left arm.

Despite the visitors putting up a spirited fight, Wigan were still able to extend to their lead.

French was on the end of a Jai Field grubber to claim his 30th Super League try of the season, while Ethan Havard powered his way over the line shortly afterwards.

Just after the hour mark, Jake Bibby also added his name to the scoresheet, finding his way through on the right side.

In the final 10 minutes, French claimed his second of the evening to round off the Warriors’ victory.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis, Willie Isa, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Thomas Leuluai, Patrick Mago, Ethan Havard, Mike Cooper.

Tries: Smith (7’), Ellis (31’), Marshall (35,’ 39’), French (52,’ 70’), Havard (56’), Bibby (62’)

Conversions: Smith (8/8)

Catalans Dragons: Romain Franco, Mike Parenti, Arthur Romano, Maxime Jobe, Tanguy Zenon, Cesar Rouge, Josh Drinkwater, Bastien Scimone, Ugo Tison, Tiaki Chan, Corentin Le Cam, Leo Laurent, Mathieu Cozza.

Interchanges: Hugo Salbio, Lucas Ribas, Leo Llong, Loan Castano.

Tries: Drinkwater (44’)