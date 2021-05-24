Wigan Warriors' part-owner moves up on the Sunday Times Rich List

Wigan Warriors playing behind closed doors at the DW Stadium this season

Mike Danson is listed by the publication as the 119th richest man in the country, up from 128th last year.

The Wiganer's wealth grew £238m in the last 12 months to £1.17bn, it claims.

Danson last year bought at least a quarter of the Warriors' parent company for £2.5m and has been mentioned as a possible eventual successor to chairman and majority owner, Ian Lenagan.

HIs acquisition does not feature on the Warriors' accounts on the government's Companies House documents but the company which ultimately owns the majority of the club - Lenagan Investments Limited - does report Danson became a "person with significant control" on July 29 last year.

He owns two-thirds of information provider GlobalData, last year valued at around £870m, and previously made £193m from the company he founded, Datamonitor.