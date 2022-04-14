The two teams head into the match at the Totally Wicked Stadium occupying first and second place in the Super League table.
This is one of the standout fixtures of the year, and a true highlight for fans of both clubs.
It also means a lot to those who are competing on the field, who are determined to get one over on their rivals.
Here is what some past and present Wigan players have said about the Good Friday Derby:
1. Oliver Partington
“It means everything, it’s one you look forward to as a Wigan player and it’s what you have wanted to do ever since you were a kid. I’ve always prided myself on beating them, I just love playing in these games. I’ve got the same feeling towards them as I’ve always done, it’s a good rivalry with two really good teams."
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Willie Isa
“I always knew it was a big game, but I didn’t know how big it was until I met the Wiganers in my team. I try to put myself in their shoes, it means a lot to the people and the town. I just want them to go to work the next day with a smile on their face, that’s what it’s all about. There’s no better rivalry than when it’s your neighbours, it’s a love-hate relationship, all respect but you want to get one over them."
Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com
3. Jake Bibby
“I’ve been to a few Good Fridays. I remember the one at Knowsley Road, I think that was the last Wigan and Saints game there, so it was electric, and a real old school ground. The atmosphere is just different. It’s a pure rivalry, this will have the same intensity as the semi-final game in a few weeks."
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Kevin Brown
“The best moment was playing Saints on my debut. If we had played them 1000 times that was probably the only one we would’ve won. They had a team full of internationals and five or six of us were making our debuts, so we went into it with nothing to lose.”
Photo: Chris Whiteoak/SWpix.com