The prop, who is out of contract at the end of the season, went over for a try in the 64-6 victory over a heavily rotated Hull KR at the DW Stadium.

Mago states the Warriors squad were keen to put in a strong performance heading into a week off from Super League action.

“We knew they were coming with a younger squad but we really focussed on ourselves,” he said.

Patrick Mago

“We were ruthless in getting the two points at home, the boys did a very good job so it was an enjoyable game.

“We didn’t want to take our foot off the throttle, we just wanted to put some points in.

“We’ve got a narrow focus of where we want to be and where we want to get to.

“We’ll enjoy the win tonight and then get into next week.

“It was good to get my first try of the season, I was pushing to go over- I just wanted to get on the board as well.

“There’s still a lot to work on, I’ve got to keep putting my best foot forward, there’s always something I can improve on.

“I’m happy, but the season’s not finished yet and the job is not done, so I’ll keep putting the work in.