News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Wigan Warriors: Patrick Mago reflects on the win over Hull KR and discusses his individual aims

Patrick Mago says he’s fully focused on continuously improving his performances for Wigan Warriors.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 14:35 BST

The prop, who is out of contract at the end of the season, went over for a try in the 64-6 victory over a heavily rotated Hull KR at the DW Stadium.

Mago states the Warriors squad were keen to put in a strong performance heading into a week off from Super League action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We knew they were coming with a younger squad but we really focussed on ourselves,” he said.

Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
Patrick Mago
Most Popular

“We were ruthless in getting the two points at home, the boys did a very good job so it was an enjoyable game.

“We didn’t want to take our foot off the throttle, we just wanted to put some points in.

“We’ve got a narrow focus of where we want to be and where we want to get to.

“We’ll enjoy the win tonight and then get into next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was good to get my first try of the season, I was pushing to go over- I just wanted to get on the board as well.

“There’s still a lot to work on, I’ve got to keep putting my best foot forward, there’s always something I can improve on.

“I’m happy, but the season’s not finished yet and the job is not done, so I’ll keep putting the work in.

“I’m really focussed on playing my best footy for the club. I’ll take things week by week and my contract will sort itself out.”

Related topics:Hull KRSuper League