The 27-year-old joined the club during the off-season from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Mago states he has loved experiencing games at the DW Stadium and building a relationship with the fans.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it here, we have a good bunch of boys and good coaching staff.

Patrick Mago says he is loving his first season with Wigan Warriors

“Everyone around the club as well are just really good people, I’m loving it.

“They do really good work with the community, which is such a good thing for us to see.

“As a player, it’s one thing to have fans, and another to communicate and engage with them.

“We know they love it just as much as we do. If we can do our part in terms of reaching out to the community, it makes me appreciative of where we are at as a club.

“Without the fans, our games wouldn’t be as exciting as it is. Engaging with them is something we work on as a team, and seeing the crowds come in boosts our morale.

“We want to play for them, and win for them. They deserve it just as much as we do.”

Mago says he is grateful to have been part of the Wigan team that won the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May.“Leading into it I didn’t really think much about it, but I sit back now, reading into it and watching old Challenge Cup games, and it makes me more appreciative,” he added.

“It’s not easy to win. There have been players who have played 10 plus years who haven’t won it, so to be part of Wigan’s 20th is something I’ll always be grateful for, and I can tick that one off the book.

“There’s a lot of belief around the club that we’ve instilled within our group, and we know we can now go far in Super League.

“I guess it’s up to us and if we are hungry enough to go and get more. We definitely believe we can do it.

“We’ve been working hard as a group and know what we have to do to be at the top.