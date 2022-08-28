Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors produced a 30-10 victory over their rivals to secure second spot in the Super League table.

Mago states Matty Peet’s side must continue to build momentum in the remainder of the regular season.

“Beating Saints at home is something special for us,” he said.

“This is my fourth time playing them, and it didn’t take me long to realise the passion in the game from both clubs. I can feel the rivalry, so to get the win is a good feeling, I love it.

“To get that win at home in front of a packed stadium is good for us as a team.

“I was trying to listen to the boys out but I couldn’t (because it was so loud). It was amazing how everyone turned out for us, we wanted to put a good show on and come out with the win.

“It’s something we wanted to do to keep our home record clean. I feel like the boys executed everything.

“There are still more things to work on, but we are happy as a team and finishing second is good.

“(Line defence) was something we definitely worked on, because we knew we would need to do that and just be together, and if someone made a mistake then all the boys would need to be there to cover each other.

“It’s pleasing to see it come together.

“Coming into the play-offs, everyone picks it up another level, so we’ve got to finish off these two games strongly.