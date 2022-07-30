The prop was among the scorers in the 46-4 win over Hull KR at the DW Stadium on Thursday night.

Mago states his try was made even more special by the fact it came in front of the South Stand.

He said: “I’m pretty stoked about it, I’m grateful to get on the scoreboard

Patrick Mago celebrates his first try for Wigan

“The boys kept saying I needed to score to get off the nudie list. There’s a few who are still on it, so it will be fun trying to pressure them now. I can sleep better now.

“It was crazy to do it. Once I went down, I couldn’t get back up to celebrate because the boys were all around me.

“Being in front of the South Stand as well made that moment special.

“Hopefully it can be the start of me getting a few more, I think some of the boys were surprised I did it, they didn’t expect me to. I’ve been pushing hard to do it.”

Mago says Wigan were focused on not letting their standards slip against a depleted opposition.

“We are pleased as a team how we performed against Hull KR,” he added.

“The boys in the first 20 minutes really laid the platform, but after they scored a try we knew we had to turn it up in the second half.

“The result was better than the one the week before, but we are still building as a team, and there will be games where we need to be better.

“Hull KR were missing a lot of players, but we try not to change our standards and play each game as if it’s the Grand Final.

“We will now rest our bodies and recover. We’ll then get back into it against Warrington.”

After the game, head coach Matty Peet commented on Mago’s first try for the club.

“It was also about time," he said.