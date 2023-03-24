Wigan Warriors pay tribute to Challenge Cup winner Brian Dunn following his death at the age of 60

The second-rower spent three years with Wigan during the 1980s, playing a total of 50 games for the club.

He was part of the famous 1985 Challenge Cup final victory over Hull FC at Wembley, where he picked up his only major honour in cherry and white.

Following the news of Dunn’s death, his former club wrote: “Wigan Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Brian Dunn.

“Brian Dunn was born on 16 March 1963 in St Helens, and played his amateur rugby league for Pilkington Recs prior to signing professional forms with Wigan.

“Ironically Dunn made his Wigan first-team debut against St Helens on 26 December 1982 at Knowsley Road which earned him his unique Heritage Number 793.

“Brian Dunn would go on to play a total of 50 games for Wigan over a three-year career and again would face his hometown club St Helens in his last game on 7 May 1985. Of his 50 games for Wigan, perhaps Brian’s most memorable will be the 1985 Challenge Cup Final against Hull at Wembley on 4 May 1985.

“Brian lined up in the second row for Wigan in what has since been labelled as perhaps the best Challenge Cup Final in the history of the competition, and proved to be Brian’s only major honour in a cherry and white shirt.

Brian Dunn parades the Challenge Cup trophy with Graeme West following the 1985 win

“Brian Dunn was a physically tough forward an attribute which earned him representative honours for Great Britain’s under-24s.

“Having played his last game for Wigan, Brian continued his career with Rochdale Hornets and Leigh prior to his retirement from the game.

“Brian Dunn will always be remembered by the Wigan fans for his contribution to that iconic 1985 Challenge Cup Final.

“Wigan Warriors send their condolences to Brian’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Leigh Leopards have also paid tribute to Dunn.

They wrote: “Leigh Leopards are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Brian Dunn (HN#972).