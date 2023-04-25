Wigan Warriors pay tribute to former vice chairman John Martin following the news of his death

The ex-manager and licensee of the Riverside Club at Central Park joined Wigan’s board in 1992, and remained a member for many years.

He still regularly attended games at the DW Stadium and was a guest on Good Friday to see the Warriors’ 14-6 victory over St Helens.

Chief executive Kris Radlinski, who was player during Martin’s time at the club, said: “John is an iconic figure in the history of our Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club.

Former Wigan vice chairman John Martin has died at the age of 77

"He famously ran the Riverside Club at Central Park where Wiganers and people from around the North West travelled to party the night away.

"He continued to belt a tune out until the very end.

"The night I signed for Wigan in 1994, John was there in the boardroom, watching over my signature. We wish you eternal peace John"

Martin was respected by everyone at Wigan for his efforts throughout the years- including the difficult times in the mid 1990s.

He stayed on at the club after the takeover by Dave Whelan in 1997.

As well as his rugby league commitments, he was also known for being a brilliant entertainer and was well loved by the regulars who attended the Riverside Club before Central Park’s closure in 1999.

Despite suffering with ill health for many years, he battled through it and was still working on the club circuit until recently.