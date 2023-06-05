Wigan Warriors' PDRL and LDRL sides take centre stage at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle- in pictures
Wigan Warriors’ PDRL and LDRL sides were in action at the Magic Weekend.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Both teams were given the opportunity to step onto the field at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.
The PDRL side face Salford at half time of the Super League game between the Red Devils and Hull KR.
Meanwhile, later in the day, the Warriors’ LDRL team took part in a mini festival.
Here are some of the best photos:
Page 1 of 5