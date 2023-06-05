News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Wigan Warriors' PDRL and LDRL sides take centre stage at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle- in pictures

Wigan Warriors’ PDRL and LDRL sides were in action at the Magic Weekend.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Both teams were given the opportunity to step onto the field at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

The PDRL side face Salford at half time of the Super League game between the Red Devils and Hull KR.

Meanwhile, later in the day, the Warriors’ LDRL team took part in a mini festival.

Here are some of the best photos:

Wigan Warriors' PDRL side took on Salford Red Devils at St James' Park.

1. Wigan Warriors PDRL

Wigan Warriors' PDRL side took on Salford Red Devils at St James' Park. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors' PDRL side took on Salford Red Devils at St James' Park.

2. Wigan Warriors PDRL

Wigan Warriors' PDRL side took on Salford Red Devils at St James' Park. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors' PDRL side took on Salford Red Devils at St James' Park.

3. Wigan Warriors PDRL

Wigan Warriors' PDRL side took on Salford Red Devils at St James' Park. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors' PDRL side took on Salford Red Devils at St James' Park.

4. Wigan Warriors PDRL

Wigan Warriors' PDRL side took on Salford Red Devils at St James' Park. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NewcastleNewcastle UnitedSalfordSuper League