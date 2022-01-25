Wigan Warriors PDRL team to take on a Warrington side featuring Adam Hills ahead of Stefan Ratchford's testimonial match

Adam Hills will be part of the Warrington Wolves PDRL team

The game will kick off at 4pm on Saturday 29 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and will act as a curtain raiser for the first team friendly between the sides, which takes place later that evening.

Amongst the Wolves squad will be Australian comedian and the host of the Last Leg, Adam Hills, who has been involved in the side for a number of years.

All tickets for game involving Matty Peet's side at 5.30pm will also be valid for the PDRL match.

The Warriors squad recently returned to training, ahead of a huge year which includes the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.