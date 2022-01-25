Wigan Warriors PDRL team to take on a Warrington side featuring Adam Hills ahead of Stefan Ratchford's testimonial match
Wigan Warriors PDRL team will take on Warrington Wolves ahead of Stefan Ratchford's testimonial match.
The game will kick off at 4pm on Saturday 29 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and will act as a curtain raiser for the first team friendly between the sides, which takes place later that evening.
Amongst the Wolves squad will be Australian comedian and the host of the Last Leg, Adam Hills, who has been involved in the side for a number of years.
Read More
All tickets for game involving Matty Peet's side at 5.30pm will also be valid for the PDRL match.
The Warriors squad recently returned to training, ahead of a huge year which includes the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.
Take advantage of our big offer ahead of the new Super League season? Get 30% off a Wigan Today subscription HERE.