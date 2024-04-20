Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as back-rowers standout in Super League win over Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors claimed a 36-14 victory over Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium in Super League just five days after their one-sided Challenge Cup quarter-final tie.
By Josh McAllister
Published 20th Apr 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 13:16 BST

Here are our player ratings, with the back-rowers standing out...

1. Here are our player ratings...

A try and two assists for the game's full-back in a good performance at the DW Stadium

2. Bevan French - 8

A try and two assists for the game's full-back in a good performance at the DW Stadium Photo: Dean Williams

The winger always puts in a shift and scored his 7th try of the season in all competitions

3. Abbas Miski - 7

The winger always puts in a shift and scored his 7th try of the season in all competitions Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The Australian centre looked good and took over the kicking duties with two from two until he was replaced by Zach Eckersley midway through the second 40

4. Adam Keighran - 7

The Australian centre looked good and took over the kicking duties with two from two until he was replaced by Zach Eckersley midway through the second 40 Photo: Dean Williams

