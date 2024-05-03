Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as interchange bench impresses with impact in victory over Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors bounced back to winning ways with a 30-8 home victory over Catalans Dragons in Super League Round 10.
By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:53 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 12:30 BST

Matt Peet’s side scored five unanswered tries to claim the two points on offer and climb to second on the Super League table.

1. Here are our player ratings...

A strong performance from the full-back who produced an outrageous assist with a long cut-out pass for Adam Keighran in the second half. Just caught short from what could have been a try of the season contender chasing down Bevan French's kick from a 20 metre restart

2. Jai Field - 8

A couple of mistakes in his game but he made up for them with his sixth try of the Super League campaign, plus 109 metres with the ball

3. Abbas Miski - 7

A strong shift from the Australian centre that included his fourth Wigan try, and a very strong defensive display against his former club. Head coach Matt Peet said it was his best performance in cherry & white to date

4. Adam Keighran - 8

