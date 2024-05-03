Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as interchange bench impresses with impact in victory over Catalans Dragons

Matt Peet’s side scored five unanswered tries to claim the two points on offer and climb to second on the Super League table.
1. Here are our player ratings...
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Jai Field - 8
A strong performance from the full-back who produced an outrageous assist with a long cut-out pass for Adam Keighran in the second half. Just caught short from what could have been a try of the season contender chasing down Bevan French's kick from a 20 metre restart Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Abbas Miski - 7
A couple of mistakes in his game but he made up for them with his sixth try of the Super League campaign, plus 109 metres with the ball Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Adam Keighran - 8
A strong shift from the Australian centre that included his fourth Wigan try, and a very strong defensive display against his former club. Head coach Matt Peet said it was his best performance in cherry & white to date Photo: Bernard Platt