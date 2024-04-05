Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as Jai Field shines in thrashing over Leigh Leopards

Here are our player ratings...
1. Wigan Warriors bounced back to winning ways at the Leigh Sports Village
. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Jai Field - 9
The full-back assisted the game’s first for Miski, made the break that led to French’s score and crossed for his own with a 90 metre break. A good game for the Australian, who was also comfortable at the back in the wet conditions Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Abbas Miski - 8
Opened the scoring and didn’t put a foot wrong in the victory Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Adam Keighran - 8
An argument for his best performance for the Warriors in Super League yet. The centre also enjoyed his second try for the club in the victory Photo: Bernard Platt