Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as Jai Field shines in thrashing over Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors claimed a huge 40-12 victory over local rivals Leigh Leopards in the first instalment of this year’s Battle of the Borough.
By Josh McAllister
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 11:15 BST

Here are our player ratings...

Wigan Warriors bounced back to winning ways at the Leigh Sports Village

. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The full-back assisted the game’s first for Miski, made the break that led to French’s score and crossed for his own with a 90 metre break. A good game for the Australian, who was also comfortable at the back in the wet conditions

2. Jai Field - 9

Jai Field - 9

The full-back assisted the game's first for Miski, made the break that led to French's score and crossed for his own with a 90 metre break. A good game for the Australian, who was also comfortable at the back in the wet conditions

Opened the scoring and didn’t put a foot wrong in the victory

3. Abbas Miski - 8

Abbas Miski - 8

Opened the scoring and didn't put a foot wrong in the victory

An argument for his best performance for the Warriors in Super League yet. The centre also enjoyed his second try for the club in the victory

4. Adam Keighran - 8

Adam Keighran - 8

An argument for his best performance for the Warriors in Super League yet. The centre also enjoyed his second try for the club in the victory

