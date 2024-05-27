Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as leading duo inspire win over Salford Red Devils

By Josh McAllister
Published 27th May 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 11:06 BST
Wigan Warriors claimed a 26-6 victory over Salford Red Devils in Super League Round 12.

Here are our player ratings from the Salford Community Stadium...

Potentially an 8, open for debate. Confident at the back under Marc Sneyd's kicking game. Salford defended the full-back well with the weather in the second 40 not suitable for flashy rugby league

2. Jai Field - 7

Jai Field - 7

Potentially an 8, open for debate. Confident at the back under Marc Sneyd's kicking game. Salford defended the full-back well with the weather in the second 40 not suitable for flashy rugby league

Assisted the game's first try with a strong break through the middle of Salford. The winger again good with carries from inside his own half with 110 metres from 15 carries

3. Abbas Miski - 8

Abbas Miski - 8

Assisted the game's first try with a strong break through the middle of Salford. The winger again good with carries from inside his own half with 110 metres from 15 carries

Growing with every Wigan appearance and opened the scoring, supporting a break from Miski. Also returned to kicking duties and maintained 100% with five from five

4. Adam Keighran - 8

Adam Keighran - 8

Growing with every Wigan appearance and opened the scoring, supporting a break from Miski. Also returned to kicking duties and maintained 100% with five from five

