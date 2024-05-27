Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as leading duo inspire win over Salford Red Devils

Here are our player ratings from the Salford Community Stadium...
. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Jai Field - 7
Potentially an 8, open for debate. Confident at the back under Marc Sneyd’s kicking game. Salford defended the full-back well with the weather in the second 40 not suitable for flashy rugby league Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Abbas Miski - 8
Assisted the game’s first try with a strong break through the middle of Salford. The winger again good with carries from inside his own half with 110 metres from 15 carries Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Adam Keighran - 8
Growing with every Wigan appearance and opened the scoring, supporting a break from Miski. Also returned to kicking duties and maintained 100% with five from five Photo: Bernard Platt