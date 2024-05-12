Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as magic Bevan French shines in huge scoreline over Huddersfield Giants

The victory lifted Matt Peet’s side to the top of the Super League table. Here are our player ratings...
1. Here are our player ratings...
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Jai Field - 8
A lively performance from the full-back with two try assists in the victory. The dry weather suits the Australian's game with his speed and skill Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Abbas Miski - 8
A strong performance from the Lebanon international with 127 metres made from 11 carries and two tries at the John Smith's Stadium Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Adam Keighran - 7
Huddersfield centre Esan Marsters did his best to cause some problems but the Australian, alongside winger Miski, did well in defence overall. A solid 7 Photo: Bernard Platt