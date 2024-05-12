Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as magic Bevan French shines in huge scoreline over Huddersfield Giants

By Josh McAllister
Published 12th May 2024, 09:38 BST
Wigan Warriors dominated the second half for a 48-6 triumph over Huddersfield Giants during Super League Round 11.

The victory lifted Matt Peet’s side to the top of the Super League table. Here are our player ratings...

.

1. Here are our player ratings...

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
A lively performance from the full-back with two try assists in the victory. The dry weather suits the Australian's game with his speed and skill

2. Jai Field - 8

A lively performance from the full-back with two try assists in the victory. The dry weather suits the Australian's game with his speed and skill Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
A strong performance from the Lebanon international with 127 metres made from 11 carries and two tries at the John Smith's Stadium

3. Abbas Miski - 8

A strong performance from the Lebanon international with 127 metres made from 11 carries and two tries at the John Smith's Stadium Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Huddersfield centre Esan Marsters did his best to cause some problems but the Australian, alongside winger Miski, did well in defence overall. A solid 7

4. Adam Keighran - 7

Huddersfield centre Esan Marsters did his best to cause some problems but the Australian, alongside winger Miski, did well in defence overall. A solid 7 Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bevan FrenchPlayer ratingsSuper LeagueHuddersfield Giants