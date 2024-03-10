Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as prop forward gets highest score following big result over London Broncos

Here are our player ratings...
Our Wigan Warriors player ratings following the 60-22 win over London Broncos... Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Jai Field - 7
Not his flashiest game with the forwards dominating, although set up Adam Keighran for his first try for the club. London Broncos did well to maintain the superstar full-back at times Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Abbas Miski - 7
Made some strong carries and powered his way over for a try. Failed to handle a high kick that led to London’s first try of the second 40 Photo: Gareth Williams
4. Adam Keighran - 7
Kicked 10 goals in the victory and scored his first try for the club in the closing stages Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com