Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as prop forward gets highest score following big result over London Broncos

Wigan Warriors crossed for 10 tries for a 60-22 victory in the capital over London Broncos.
By Josh McAllister
Published 10th Mar 2024, 09:22 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 11:04 GMT

Here are our player ratings...

Not his flashiest game with the forwards dominating, although set up Adam Keighran for his first try for the club. London Broncos did well to maintain the superstar full-back at times

2. Jai Field - 7

Made some strong carries and powered his way over for a try. Failed to handle a high kick that led to London’s first try of the second 40

3. Abbas Miski - 7

Kicked 10 goals in the victory and scored his first try for the club in the closing stages

4. Adam Keighran - 7

