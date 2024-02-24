Wigan Warriors player ratings as town given night to remember with World Club Challenge victory

Jai Field scored a nine in our player ratings

Here are our player ratings from a memorable night…

Jai Field - 9. Dancing feet in attack, Prevented three tries in defence – including twice to Taylan May that could have seen Penrith Panthers claim the win. A fantastic performance from the Wigan No. 1.

Abbas Miski - 8. Scored the game’s first and was involved in Wigan’s second. But looked troubled at times under the high kick, including his mistake at the back leading to Penrith’s opening try. Still, a solid shift from the Lebanon international

Adam Keighran - 7. One of the quieter players. Missed a tackle that nearly led to a try for Sunia Turuva, but the Penrith winger couldn’t collect a pass from his centre.

Jake Wardle - 7. Crossed for a somewhat controversial try - with debates of double movement and even if he made the line. The on-field decision no doubt played its part after being sent upstairs. A four-pointer nonetheless for a decent performance for the centre.

Liam Marshall - 8. Poked his nose through a few times from deep inside his own half. The winger didn’t put a foot wrong, but was limited in attack with Wigan pinned inside their own half for the majority of the game.

Bevan French - 9. Unbelievable assist for the game’s opening try. Wigan’s best player in attack and takes the joint-highest rating here.

Harry Smith - 8. Controlled the game well for Wigan and had to do a lot of deep kicks from inside his own half. Kicked two goals from three from the tee.

Mike Cooper - 7. Two solid stints for the prop forward.

Brad O’Neill - 8. Unsung hero? Played big minutes with interchange hooker Kruise Leeming limping off. Stood up well against a very physical Penrith pack.

Liam Byrne - 8. Took the first carry and set the tempo for the game. Also impressed against Castleford in Super League the previous week.

Willie Isa - 8. Made a mistake inside the first set but made up for it in the game with superb defensive efforts.

Liam Farrell - 7. No doubt did a lot of hard work that went unnoticed. Would possibly raise if game was watched again.

Kaide Ellis - 8. Worked so hard with an 80-minute performance but was guilty of some penalties. Worked tirelessly in defence but was arguably at fault for Dylan Edwards’ try, leaving a gap in the middle for the full-back to run through.

Interchange bench

Patrick Mago - 6. Came on midway through the first-half and made an instant impact with a strong carry in the middle. Quiet otherwise across two stints, the latter very short.

Tyler Dupree - 7. Strong stint from the bench in the middle from the England international.

Kruise Leeming - 6. Hard to judge due to minutes. Two tries in two games for the interchange hooker, supporting a break on the right edge to score. But he only lasted 12 minutes before going down the tunnel.