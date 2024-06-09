Wigan Warriors: Player ratings as trio inspire Wembley win to extend Challenge Cup record

By Josh McAllister
Published 9th Jun 2024, 10:48 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 10:56 BST
Wigan Warriors claimed a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup win with an 18-8 result over Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Here are our player ratings...

The full-back injected himself whenever possible in attack. A lively afternoon and a perfectly timed pass to assist Liam Farrell’s match-winner

2. Jai Field - 9

A strong afternoon for the Lebanon international, with some huge carries from inside his own half

3. Abbas Miski - 8

A massive afternoon for the 20-year-old in only his fifth senior appearance for the club. Made a mistake early in the game but quickly moved on to score the game’s first try. A day the youngster will never forget

4. Zach Eckersley - 8

