Two youngsters stood-out in an otherwise below-par performance at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
1. Here are our player ratings...
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Ryan Hampshire - 4
A game that won’t be added to his highlight reel. Struggled under the first few kicks and bombed a certain try that could have secured an easier victory in the second half. Took a knock in the first 40 that may have had an impact on the rest of his game Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Jacob Douglas - 8
An impressive debut from the youngster, with 151 metres from 17 carries - only beaten by Ellis in the Wigan team. Poked his nose through a couple of times and became the club’s 13th academy product to take to the field in 2024 Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Adam Keighran - 5
The centre was actually going really strongly until his red card, which brings his score down. Arguably one of the better players on the field until then. Crucially converted all the tries, but is now in danger of missing next week’s showdown at Wembley Photo: Bernard Platt
