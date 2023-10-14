Wigan Warriors player ratings: Centre shines in Grand Final win with highest marks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harry Smith maintained a 100% record from the boot with three from three, with Liam Marshall scoring the game’s only try in a tense 80 minute battle.

Here are our player ratings:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Wardle won the Harry Sunderland Trophy

Jai Field - 8. The superstar full-back looked dangerous on numerous occasions and threatened the line. Did enough on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbas Miski - 7. Had the tough challenge of facing Tom Johnstone all night but managed under the high balls against the England international. Some good runs in the middle and out-wide.

Toby King - 7. His farewell game with a Super League trophy. Will go back to Warrington a better player for his time under Matt Peet.

Jake Wardle - 9. Stand-out Wigan player. Had a chance in the first half and looked very dangerous with every touch in the second, playing a big part in the lead-up to Marshall’s opening try. The Harry Sunderland Trophy winner.

Liam Marshall scores in the Grand Final against Catalans

Liam Marshall - 8. Try-scoring hero. His own fairytale, having missed both 2018 and 2020 due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bevan French - 7. A quieter game for the Man of Steel, but some decent kicks and runs. Had his try chalked off for a forward pass from Field.

Harry Smith - 8. A calm and cool head, doing his job and nailing his kicks. Nothing fancy, but absolutely a big influence.

Tyler Dupree - 8. Won a penalty to make it 10-2 for a high shot. His first of no doubt many appearances at Old Trafford.

Brad O’Neill - 7. An enjoyable player to watch at nine because he does exactly what’s asked of him. Solid in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaide Ellis - 7. Battled well against some tough, experienced opponents in the middle.

Liam Farrell - 8. Inches from scoring the game’s first and assisted Marshall’s try. Great performance from the skipper.

Kai Pearce-Paul - 8. Looked threatening on the right edge and poked his nose through in the first half.

Morgan Smithies – 8. England calling for Smithies against Tonga?

Bench

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Powell - 7. Came on just after the half hour mark. Did his job.

Willie Isa - 7. Always puts in 100%.

Ethan Havard - N/A. Only played for 10 minutes before limping off.