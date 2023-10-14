Wigan Warriors player ratings: Centre shines in Grand Final win with highest marks
Harry Smith maintained a 100% record from the boot with three from three, with Liam Marshall scoring the game’s only try in a tense 80 minute battle.
Here are our player ratings:
Jai Field - 8. The superstar full-back looked dangerous on numerous occasions and threatened the line. Did enough on the night.
Abbas Miski - 7. Had the tough challenge of facing Tom Johnstone all night but managed under the high balls against the England international. Some good runs in the middle and out-wide.
Toby King - 7. His farewell game with a Super League trophy. Will go back to Warrington a better player for his time under Matt Peet.
Jake Wardle - 9. Stand-out Wigan player. Had a chance in the first half and looked very dangerous with every touch in the second, playing a big part in the lead-up to Marshall’s opening try. The Harry Sunderland Trophy winner.
Liam Marshall - 8. Try-scoring hero. His own fairytale, having missed both 2018 and 2020 due to injury.
Bevan French - 7. A quieter game for the Man of Steel, but some decent kicks and runs. Had his try chalked off for a forward pass from Field.
Harry Smith - 8. A calm and cool head, doing his job and nailing his kicks. Nothing fancy, but absolutely a big influence.
Tyler Dupree - 8. Won a penalty to make it 10-2 for a high shot. His first of no doubt many appearances at Old Trafford.
Brad O’Neill - 7. An enjoyable player to watch at nine because he does exactly what’s asked of him. Solid in the middle.
Kaide Ellis - 7. Battled well against some tough, experienced opponents in the middle.
Liam Farrell - 8. Inches from scoring the game’s first and assisted Marshall’s try. Great performance from the skipper.
Kai Pearce-Paul - 8. Looked threatening on the right edge and poked his nose through in the first half.
Morgan Smithies – 8. England calling for Smithies against Tonga?
Bench
Sam Powell - 7. Came on just after the half hour mark. Did his job.
Willie Isa - 7. Always puts in 100%.