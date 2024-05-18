Wigan Warriors: Player ratings following clinical performance to reach Challenge Cup final

By Josh McAllister
Published 18th May 2024, 21:46 BST
Updated 18th May 2024, 21:57 BST
Wigan Warriors secured their place at Wembley for the first time since 2017 following a 38-6 semi-final victory over Hull KR at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Here are our player ratings...

.

1. Wigan are off to Wembley

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Faultless at the back under plenty of pressure. A classy performance from the full-back

2. Jai Field - 9

Faultless at the back under plenty of pressure. A classy performance from the full-back

Two tries for the Lebanon international, including a superb flying finish on the end of a chip kick from French

3. Abbas Miski - 8

Two tries for the Lebanon international, including a superb flying finish on the end of a chip kick from French

An eventful afternoon for the Australian centre. Sin-binned for a melee with Tom Opacic, produced a try-saving tackle on Ryan Hall and kicked two goals when he took over from Smith

4. Adam Keighran - 8

An eventful afternoon for the Australian centre. Sin-binned for a melee with Tom Opacic, produced a try-saving tackle on Ryan Hall and kicked two goals when he took over from Smith

