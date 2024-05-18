Wigan Warriors: Player ratings following clinical performance to reach Challenge Cup final

Here are our player ratings...
1. Wigan are off to Wembley
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Jai Field - 9
Faultless at the back under plenty of pressure. A classy performance from the full-back Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Abbas Miski - 8
Two tries for the Lebanon international, including a superb flying finish on the end of a chip kick from French Photo: Dean Williams
4. Adam Keighran - 8
An eventful afternoon for the Australian centre. Sin-binned for a melee with Tom Opacic, produced a try-saving tackle on Ryan Hall and kicked two goals when he took over from Smith Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com