Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with duo receiving highest scores following dominant Challenge Cup victory

We’ve selected two players as Wigan’s best following a dominant display.
1. Here are our player ratings...
2. Jai Field - 8
In the conversation for our player of the match. Looking at his best in the dry weather and produced three try assists against the Tigers
3. Abbas Miski - 8
Made some strong carries and was one of eight try-scorers at The Jungle. Also his run that set Wardle free in the first half, who found Marshall for his second
4. Adam Keighran - 8
Improving every week and has now enjoyed consecutive tries, but a little work still needs to be done on the right edge defence