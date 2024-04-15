Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with duo receiving highest scores following dominant Challenge Cup victory

Wigan Warriors secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup following a comfortable 60-6 victory over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
By Josh McAllister
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 10:49 BST

We’ve selected two players as Wigan’s best following a dominant display.

.

1. Here are our player ratings...

. Photo: Gareth Lyons

Photo Sales
In the conversation for our player of the match. Looking at his best in the dry weather and produced three try assists against the Tigers

2. Jai Field - 8

In the conversation for our player of the match. Looking at his best in the dry weather and produced three try assists against the Tigers Photo: Gareth Lyons

Photo Sales
Made some strong carries and was one of eight try-scorers at The Jungle. Also his run that set Wardle free in the first half, who found Marshall for his second

3. Abbas Miski - 8

Made some strong carries and was one of eight try-scorers at The Jungle. Also his run that set Wardle free in the first half, who found Marshall for his second Photo: Gareth Lyons

Photo Sales
Improving every week and has now enjoyed consecutive tries, but a little work still needs to be done on the right edge defence

4. Adam Keighran - 8

Improving every week and has now enjoyed consecutive tries, but a little work still needs to be done on the right edge defence Photo: Gareth Lyons

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsCastleford TigersWiganMend-A-Hose Jungle