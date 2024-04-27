Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with lowest scores of the season following Hull KR defeat

Wigan Warriors fell to their second defeat of the Super League season following a 26-10 scoreline against Hull KR at Craven Park
By Josh McAllister
Published 27th Apr 2024, 09:22 BST

A poor evening for the reigning champions that included 10 errors and 31 missed tackles

.

1. Here are our player ratings...

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Looked lively and tried to create opportunities at every chance. Hopefully see him grow from here following his week off to nurse a minor injury

2. Jai Field - 6

A try-scorer on the night but Ryan Hall too strong on occasions

3. Abbas Miski - 5

Poor defence from the Australian that allowed ex-Wigan centre Oliver Gildart to score his side’s second. Defensive work needed on that right edge. Kicked 1/2 from the boot

4. Adam Keighran - 4

