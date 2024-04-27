Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with lowest scores of the season following Hull KR defeat

A poor evening for the reigning champions that included 10 errors and 31 missed tackles
1. Here are our player ratings...
2. Jai Field - 6
Looked lively and tried to create opportunities at every chance. Hopefully see him grow from here following his week off to nurse a minor injury
3. Abbas Miski - 5
A try-scorer on the night but Ryan Hall too strong on occasions
4. Adam Keighran - 4
Poor defence from the Australian that allowed ex-Wigan centre Oliver Gildart to score his side's second. Defensive work needed on that right edge. Kicked 1/2 from the boot