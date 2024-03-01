News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with returning prop the stand-out in win over Huddersfield

Wigan Warriors are now unbeaten in their last 13 games following a 30-16 victory over Huddersfield Giants.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Mar 2024, 23:06 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 23:18 GMT

The newly crowned world champions returned to the Super League competition and did the business against Ian Watson’s side.

Our player ratings...

Lively as per in attack, but Huddersfield did well to maintain him at times.

1. Jai Field - 7

Lively as per in attack, but Huddersfield did well to maintain him at times. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Strong metres with carries.

2. Abbas Miski - 7

Strong metres with carries. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Great game in defence with a few big hits and assisted Bevan French with a break on the right. A silly sin-bin however just before half-time for chucking the ball away.

3. Adam Keighran - 7

Great game in defence with a few big hits and assisted Bevan French with a break on the right. A silly sin-bin however just before half-time for chucking the ball away. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Has this man had a bad game for Wigan? Another impressive effort by the centre, especially in defence.

4. Jake Wardle - 8

Has this man had a bad game for Wigan? Another impressive effort by the centre, especially in defence. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsHuddersfieldHuddersfield GiantsIan WatsonSuper League