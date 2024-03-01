Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with returning prop the stand-out in win over Huddersfield

The newly crowned world champions returned to the Super League competition and did the business against Ian Watson’s side.
1. Jai Field - 7
Lively as per in attack, but Huddersfield did well to maintain him at times. Photo: Dean Williams
2. Abbas Miski - 7
Strong metres with carries. Photo: Dean Williams
3. Adam Keighran - 7
Great game in defence with a few big hits and assisted Bevan French with a break on the right. A silly sin-bin however just before half-time for chucking the ball away. Photo: Dean Williams
4. Jake Wardle - 8
Has this man had a bad game for Wigan? Another impressive effort by the centre, especially in defence. Photo: Dean Williams