Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with three above the rest in 'below best' Challenge Cup performance

A hard game to judge for many factors, but we’ve given it our best shot for the Warriors who were ‘below their best,’ says boss Matt Peet.
1. The Warriors ran in eight tries altogether in the victory
Wigan Warriors claimed a 44-18 win over Sheffield Eagles to progress in the Challenge Cup Photo: Dean Williams
2. Ryan Hampshire - 7
Lively in attack in the second half. Did his job well in the absence of Jai Field Photo: Dean Williams
3. Abbas Miski - 6
A quiet game for the winger Photo: Dean Williams
4. Adam Keighran - 5
Struggled with Sheffield’s restarts with two mistakes. Arguably haven't seen the best of the off-season recruit yet Photo: Dean Williams