Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with three above the rest in 'below best' Challenge Cup performance

Wigan Warriors were made to work in their Challenge Cup sixth round clash against Sheffield Eagles, eventually claiming their spot in the quarter-finals with a 44-18 victory at the DW Stadium.
By Josh McAllister
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 00:49 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 01:00 GMT

A hard game to judge for many factors, but we’ve given it our best shot for the Warriors who were ‘below their best,’ says boss Matt Peet.

Wigan Warriors claimed a 44-18 win over Sheffield Eagles to progress in the Challenge Cup

1. The Warriors ran in eight tries altogether in the victory

Wigan Warriors claimed a 44-18 win over Sheffield Eagles to progress in the Challenge Cup Photo: Dean Williams

Lively in attack in the second half. Did his job well in the absence of Jai Field

2. Ryan Hampshire - 7

Lively in attack in the second half. Did his job well in the absence of Jai Field Photo: Dean Williams

A quiet game for the winger

3. Abbas Miski - 6

A quiet game for the winger Photo: Dean Williams

Struggled with Sheffield’s restarts with two mistakes. Arguably haven't seen the best of the off-season recruit yet

4. Adam Keighran - 5

Struggled with Sheffield’s restarts with two mistakes. Arguably haven't seen the best of the off-season recruit yet Photo: Dean Williams

