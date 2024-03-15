Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with three standing out above the rest in late win over Salford

Two late tries from Jake Wardle and Bevan French saw the reigning champions fight from behind to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games.
1. Here our our player ratings...
Liam Farrell and Brad O'Neill thank the travelling supporters. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Jai Field - 6
A quiet game for the superstar full-back. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Abbas Miski - 8
A try-scorer, the winger made some very strong carries from deep inside his own half - with the most metres of any player with 175. Failed to collect a high ball albeit in wet conditions that led to Salford’s second try. Hasn’t been the strongest under high pressured kicks in 2024, but still one of Wigan's top performers on the night. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Adam Keighran - 6
Kicked two from two after Harry Smith’s sin-bin, but not his strongest game - much like many of his team-mates. Photo: Bernard Platt