Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with three standing out above the rest in late win over Salford

3 . Abbas Miski - 8

A try-scorer, the winger made some very strong carries from deep inside his own half - with the most metres of any player with 175. Failed to collect a high ball albeit in wet conditions that led to Salford’s second try. Hasn’t been the strongest under high pressured kicks in 2024, but still one of Wigan's top performers on the night. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com