Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with three standing out above the rest in late win over Salford

Wigan Warriors clinched a late victory over Salford Red Devils to extend their winning start to 2024 with a 22-12 Super League result.
By Josh McAllister
Published 15th Mar 2024, 08:55 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 09:03 GMT

Two late tries from Jake Wardle and Bevan French saw the reigning champions fight from behind to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games.

Liam Farrell and Brad O'Neill thank the travelling supporters.

1. Here our our player ratings...

Liam Farrell and Brad O'Neill thank the travelling supporters. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A quiet game for the superstar full-back.

2. Jai Field - 6

A quiet game for the superstar full-back. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A try-scorer, the winger made some very strong carries from deep inside his own half - with the most metres of any player with 175. Failed to collect a high ball albeit in wet conditions that led to Salford’s second try. Hasn’t been the strongest under high pressured kicks in 2024, but still one of Wigan's top performers on the night.

3. Abbas Miski - 8

A try-scorer, the winger made some very strong carries from deep inside his own half - with the most metres of any player with 175. Failed to collect a high ball albeit in wet conditions that led to Salford’s second try. Hasn’t been the strongest under high pressured kicks in 2024, but still one of Wigan's top performers on the night. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Kicked two from two after Harry Smith’s sin-bin, but not his strongest game - much like many of his team-mates.

4. Adam Keighran - 6

Kicked two from two after Harry Smith’s sin-bin, but not his strongest game - much like many of his team-mates. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsSalfordSuper LeagueBevan French