Wigan Warriors: Player ratings with two receiving highest scores and man of the match performance selected

Wigan Warriors fell to a 12-4 defeat to rivals St Helens at a sold-out Totally Wicked Stadium in the annual Good Friday derby.
By Josh McAllister
Published 29th Mar 2024, 21:19 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 21:34 GMT

Here are our player ratings with two players receiving the highest scores...

Photo: Stephen Gaunt

A copycat tackle from the World Club Challenge to stop Lewis Dodd in the first half. Was lively with the ball in attack but wasn't offered much room with credit to Saints

2. Jai Field - 7

A copycat tackle from the World Club Challenge to stop Lewis Dodd in the first half. Was lively with the ball in attack but wasn't offered much room with credit to Saints

Strong carries from inside his own half and solid under the high ball - but didn't see much of the ball in good attack unfortunately, at no fault to his own

3. Abbas Miski - 7

Strong carries from inside his own half and solid under the high ball - but didn't see much of the ball in good attack unfortunately, at no fault to his own

A good effort in defence but the centre didn't see too much of the ball in attack

4. Adam Keighran - 7

A good effort in defence but the centre didn't see too much of the ball in attack

