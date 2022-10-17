Wigan Warriors players reflect on their first kits in video launch of the 2023 home strip
Wigan Warriors showed players from across the club’s different teams discuss their first kit in the video launch for the new home strip.
By Amos Wynn
Individuals from the women’s, PDRL, wheelchair and senior team reminisced about the cherry and white jerseys they have owned in the past.
This included Brad O’Neill getting his first Wigan kit at Christmas, when he was four-years-old, and Sam Powell’s being passed down to him by his brother.
Rachel Thompson and Liam Marshall were also among those involved in the video, which is titled #WeAreWigan.