Matt Peet’s squad scored five unanswered tries for a 30-8 victory at the DW Stadium on Thursday, with an announced crowd of 14,481.

Captain Liam Farrell celebrated another milestone with his 150th career try, joined on the scoresheet by Harry Smith, Adam Keighran and Abbas Miski, while Luke Thompson crossed for his first four-pointer for the club since his move ahead of 2024.

Wigan Warriors recorded the highest attendance of Super League Round 10

Wigan Warriors are now on the road for the next five games, including the Challenge Cup semi-final showdown against Hull KR in Doncaster. They return to the DW Stadium to face London Broncos on June 21.

Leeds Rhinos’ Friday night clash against London Broncos saw the second-highest announced attendance with 13,259 at Headingley Stadium.

Rohan Smith’s side claimed a comfortable 46-8 home victory with eight different try-scorers.

Elsewhere on Friday, 4,843 attended the John Smith’s Stadium as Salford Red Devils claimed a 18-16 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

8,680 saw Warrington Wolves defeat Hull FC 24-6 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Saturday saw a rare Super League draw between Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers at 28-28, with 8,035 at the Leigh Sports Village.

Hull KR meanwhile do not post weekly attendances for their home games.

Super League Round 10 attendances:

Wigan Warriors 30-8 Catalans Dragons: 14,481

Huddersfield Giants 16-18 Salford Red Devils: 4,843

Leeds Rhinos 46-8 London Broncos: 13,259

Warrington Wolves 24-6 Hull FC: 8,680

Leigh Leopards 28-28 Castleford Tigers: 8,035