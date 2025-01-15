Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet previously confirmed to Wigan Today that the ‘select’ squad to feature at Boundary Park will be made up of players that have been in pre-season training since November, with overseas and international stars having reported back to Robin Park Arena following the Christmas and New Year break.
Here’s how the Cherry and Whites could line-up at Boundary Park on Sunday.
1. Zach Eckersley
The 21-year-old featured four times at full-back in 2024, with Sunday another potential opportunity for the youngster to gain more experience in that position Photo: Wigan Warriors
2. Noah Hodkinson
One of five promoted from the academy, the 19-year-old, who played full-back for the club's academy, may get his first taste of senior rugby league this weekend Photo: WW
3. Nathan Lowe
A spot in the centres for the fellow academy product, having won the Grand Final over rivals St Helens last season Photo: WW
4. Finlay Yeomans
Still in the academy, the young centre has joined the senior side for some pre-season training sessions ahead of 2025 Photo: Callum Pilkington
