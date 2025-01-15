Wigan Warriors potential line-up for opening friendly with experienced pack and young outside-backs

By Josh McAllister
Published 15th Jan 2025, 11:39 BST
The reigning champions will face 2024 League 1 champions Oldham in the first of two pre-season friendlies in preparation for the forthcoming title-defending campaign.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet previously confirmed to Wigan Today that the ‘select’ squad to feature at Boundary Park will be made up of players that have been in pre-season training since November, with overseas and international stars having reported back to Robin Park Arena following the Christmas and New Year break.

Here’s how the Cherry and Whites could line-up at Boundary Park on Sunday.

The 21-year-old featured four times at full-back in 2024, with Sunday another potential opportunity for the youngster to gain more experience in that position

1. Zach Eckersley

The 21-year-old featured four times at full-back in 2024, with Sunday another potential opportunity for the youngster to gain more experience in that position Photo: Wigan Warriors

One of five promoted from the academy, the 19-year-old, who played full-back for the club's academy, may get his first taste of senior rugby league this weekend

2. Noah Hodkinson

One of five promoted from the academy, the 19-year-old, who played full-back for the club's academy, may get his first taste of senior rugby league this weekend Photo: WW

A spot in the centres for the fellow academy product, having won the Grand Final over rivals St Helens last season

3. Nathan Lowe

A spot in the centres for the fellow academy product, having won the Grand Final over rivals St Helens last season Photo: WW

Still in the academy, the young centre has joined the senior side for some pre-season training sessions ahead of 2025

4. Finlay Yeomans

Still in the academy, the young centre has joined the senior side for some pre-season training sessions ahead of 2025 Photo: Callum Pilkington

