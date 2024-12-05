First-team figures Kruise Leeming and Liam Byrne became the latest to report to Robin Park for pre-season training ahead of 2025, as head coach Matt Peet says fundamental skills are the key focus as the group closes in on the completion of week two.

The first group of players returned to the club’s headquarters in preparations for next year at the end of November, with Peet’s squad to return in stages for England internationals and overseas stars.

Tyler Dupree, Tiaki Chan, Sam Walters and Sam Eseh were among the first batch of players to return to training, alongside the five promoted academy youngsters in Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason and Kian McDermott, and new recruit George Hirst.

Wigan Warriors are in their second week of pre-season training for the 2025 season

“Liam Byrne and Kruise Leeming joined in this week. we’re probably up to around 16 players now they’re in,” boss Peet said. “So far, so good.

“As I’ve said in the past in pre-seasons, it’s about consistency. Everyone comes in and trains really hard and I’m very fortunate that we’ve got a group of players here that know the expectations, but they’re also very good professionals. I think the modern athlete comes back in good shape.”

Jake Wardle missed international duties for England in the Test series against Samoa due to a wrist injury, while prop Ethan Havard suffered an AC knock in the second match in Leeds - but the pair are expected to be fit to join pre-season and be available for round one.

Willie Isa will also be available for the opening fixture against Leigh Leopards in February, while Brad O’Neill continues with his rehab and is expected to be back in April.

Continuing on pre-season preparations, Peet has highlighted key focuses as the 40-year-old head coach explained: “Fundamentals; you’ve got to have those fundamentals whether it’s core skill, or whether it’s strength and conditioning. Every player has got an individual plan of where they want to improve in all aspects of the game.

“It’s all about doubling down on our fundamentals and the basics of the game at the moment. Building that connection between the group and the staff, and taking it from there.

“Every year, we work on our physical work and our core skills. Plenty of skill drills and improving on fundamental skills – that’s the way we work.”