Jai Field enjoys some fun during pre-season

Wigan Warriors' pre-season preparations continue as the first set of games get closer

Wigan Warriors’ first games of 2023 are quickly approaching.

By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago

A squad made up of young players will take on Whitehaven and Barrow Raiders in the next few weeks, before a more senior side will face Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium in Sam Powell’s testimonial game.

Following the Christmas break, everyone has now returned to Robin Park Arena.

Here are the latest pre-season pictures:

1. Jai is back

Jai Field returned to Robin Park Arena at the start of the month after spending the off-season back home in Australia.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

2. The captain

Liam Farrell in pre-season action.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

3. Ready for a big year

Bevan French recently stated he wasn't at his fittest in 2022, as he looks to improve further throughout the next 12 months.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

4. In or out?

Cade Cust enjoys a spot of cricket at the end of a session.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

