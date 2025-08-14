Bevan French of Wigan Warriors in action against Hull KR in Round Seven of Super Leagueplaceholder image
Wigan Warriors predicted team v Hull KR as Bevan French conundrum discussed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:40 BST
Will Bevan French return? How many changes will Matt Peet make? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Hull KR in a top-of-the-table clash at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan coach Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad that beat Warrington Wolves last time out, with Miski and Harvey Makin replacing Junior Nsemba (failed HIA) and Tom Forber. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian speedster has been one of Wigan's standout players this season, with 18 tries and 16 assists to his name in 19 league appearances.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The 21-year-old has played in 17 of Wigan's 21 league games and has proven to be an important player for the Warriors, given his versatility to play anywhere in the backline. Experienced Abbas Miski has also been named in Peet's 21-man squad, having not played in a month due to a knee injury, but will he return against Hull KR? We're predicting that Eckersley will keep his spot on the wing.

2. Wing: Zach Eckersley

Photo: Bernard Platt

Keighran has been impressive on both sides of the ball this year and is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The England international has played in all but one of Wigan's Super League matches this season, scoring 13 tries and providing seven assists.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

Photo: Bernard Platt

