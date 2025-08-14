Wigan Warriors predicted team v Hull KR as Bevan French conundrum discussed

1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian speedster has been one of Wigan's standout players this season, with 18 tries and 16 assists to his name in 19 league appearances. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Zach Eckersley
The 21-year-old has played in 17 of Wigan's 21 league games and has proven to be an important player for the Warriors, given his versatility to play anywhere in the backline. Experienced Abbas Miski has also been named in Peet's 21-man squad, having not played in a month due to a knee injury, but will he return against Hull KR? We're predicting that Eckersley will keep his spot on the wing. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
Keighran has been impressive on both sides of the ball this year and is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
The England international has played in all but one of Wigan's Super League matches this season, scoring 13 tries and providing seven assists. Photo: Bernard Platt