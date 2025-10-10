Hull KR skipper Elliot Minchella (left) and Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell (right) at the Grand Final media dayplaceholder image
Hull KR skipper Elliot Minchella (left) and Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell (right) at the Grand Final media day

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Hull KR in Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 10th Oct 2025, 23:48 BST
Will Matt Peet make any changes to his line-up at Old Trafford? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final.

Wigan coach Peet named an unchanged 21-man squad following last week’s 18-6 semi-final win over Leigh Leopards. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian speedster has been in scintillating form in 2025, earning selection in the Super League Dream Team. Field has, arguably, been Wigan's standout performer this season.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian speedster has been in scintillating form in 2025, earning selection in the Super League Dream Team. Field has, arguably, been Wigan's standout performer this season. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Miski has been outstanding for Wigan since returning from a knee injury that has troubled him for the majority of the year. The Lebanon is one of the best set-starters in the competition due to his carries and work out of the backfield.

2. Wing: Abbas Miski

Miski has been outstanding for Wigan since returning from a knee injury that has troubled him for the majority of the year. The Lebanon is one of the best set-starters in the competition due to his carries and work out of the backfield. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Australian has been another standout performer for the Warriors this season. Grand Finals have notoriously been low-scoring, especially in recent years, so his goal-kicking could prove crucial.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

The Australian has been another standout performer for the Warriors this season. Grand Finals have notoriously been low-scoring, especially in recent years, so his goal-kicking could prove crucial. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Wardle is one of the premier centres in Super League and is surely going to be in the thoughts of England coach Shaun Wane for the upcoming Ashes series.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

Wardle is one of the premier centres in Super League and is surely going to be in the thoughts of England coach Shaun Wane for the upcoming Ashes series. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hull KROld Trafford
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice