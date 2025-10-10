Wigan Warriors predicted team v Hull KR in Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford

Wigan coach Peet named an unchanged 21-man squad following last week’s 18-6 semi-final win over Leigh Leopards. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?
1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian speedster has been in scintillating form in 2025, earning selection in the Super League Dream Team. Field has, arguably, been Wigan's standout performer this season. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Abbas Miski
Miski has been outstanding for Wigan since returning from a knee injury that has troubled him for the majority of the year. The Lebanon is one of the best set-starters in the competition due to his carries and work out of the backfield. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
The Australian has been another standout performer for the Warriors this season. Grand Finals have notoriously been low-scoring, especially in recent years, so his goal-kicking could prove crucial. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
Wardle is one of the premier centres in Super League and is surely going to be in the thoughts of England coach Shaun Wane for the upcoming Ashes series. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com