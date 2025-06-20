Wigan Warriors predicted team v Wakefield Trinity, including key returnees

Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad, with powerhouse prop Luke Thompson coming back into the fold after recovering from broken ribs, replacing youngster Harvey Makin. Bevan French could also feature this week after missing last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants due to a tight calf. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up for Friday’s clash with Wakefield, shall we?
1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian has been in a rich vein of form in 2025 and is currently third in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Winger: Zach Eckersley
The 21-year-old has stepped up to the plate this season in the absence of the injured Abbas Miski on the wing. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
The Australian has kicked more goals than anyone else in Super League this season, and he has produced some big displays in recent weeks. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
The England international has been one of the premier centres in Super League for several years now. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com