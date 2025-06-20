Could Bevan French return for Wigan Warriors this week?placeholder image
Wigan Warriors predicted team v Wakefield Trinity, including key returnees

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 10:04 BST
Wigan Warriors are looking to make it 10 wins in a row on Friday night when they make the trip over to the DIY Kitchens Stadium to face Wakefield Trinity.

Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad, with powerhouse prop Luke Thompson coming back into the fold after recovering from broken ribs, replacing youngster Harvey Makin. Bevan French could also feature this week after missing last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants due to a tight calf. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up for Friday’s clash with Wakefield, shall we?

1. Fullback: Jai Field

2. Winger: Zach Eckersley

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

