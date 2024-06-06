Here is our predicted 17, with Wigan hit by suspensions to Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree during the week.
1. Jai Field
The full-back was rested in the recent win over Warrington and will be hoping to bring his best to Wembley Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international winger has 13 tries to his name in all competitions to date Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Zach Eckersley
Having impressed at the HJS, the youngster could be called upon again on the biggest stage with Keighran suspended Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Jake Wardle
An option could also see the England international centre partner Miski on the wing Photo: Bernard Platt