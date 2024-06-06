Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for Challenge Cup Final as suspensions open spots

By Josh McAllister
Published 6th Jun 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 16:10 BST
Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves at Wembley this weekend in the Challenge Cup Final.

Here is our predicted 17, with Wigan hit by suspensions to Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree during the week.

1. Jai Field

The full-back was rested in the recent win over Warrington and will be hoping to bring his best to Wembley Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international winger has 13 tries to his name in all competitions to date Photo: Bernard Platt

3. Zach Eckersley

Having impressed at the HJS, the youngster could be called upon again on the biggest stage with Keighran suspended Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Jake Wardle

An option could also see the England international centre partner Miski on the wing Photo: Bernard Platt

