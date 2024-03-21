Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for Challenge Cup sixth round tie with strongest squad named

Wigan Warriors enter the sixth round of the Challenge Cup with a home tie against Sheffield Eagles.
By Josh McAllister
Published 21st Mar 2024, 15:49 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 16:13 GMT

Head coach Matt Peet has named his strongest 21-man squad available, and so we’ve predicted a very strong 17...

Matt Peet has confirmed Ryan Hampshire will play at full-back in the absence of Jai Field

1. Ryan Hampshire

Matt Peet has confirmed Ryan Hampshire will play at full-back in the absence of Jai Field Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The winger has scored two tries in four Super League appearances so far this year

2. Abbas Miski

The winger has scored two tries in four Super League appearances so far this year Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

If selected, it will be his first taste of Challenge Cup having missed last year with Catalans through injury

3. Adam Keighran

If selected, it will be his first taste of Challenge Cup having missed last year with Catalans through injury Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The England centre scored a crucial try in the recent win over Salford

4. Jake Wardle

The England centre scored a crucial try in the recent win over Salford Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

