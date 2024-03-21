Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for Challenge Cup sixth round tie with strongest squad named

Head coach Matt Peet has named his strongest 21-man squad available, and so we’ve predicted a very strong 17...
1. Ryan Hampshire
Matt Peet has confirmed Ryan Hampshire will play at full-back in the absence of Jai Field Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Abbas Miski
The winger has scored two tries in four Super League appearances so far this year Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Adam Keighran
If selected, it will be his first taste of Challenge Cup having missed last year with Catalans through injury Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Jake Wardle
The England centre scored a crucial try in the recent win over Salford Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.