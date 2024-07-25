Here is our predicted line-up for the Warriors...
1. Zach Eckersley
Friday will mark the youngsters third game at full-back, while Jai Field is closing in on his return to full fitnessPhoto: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international is well due a try, having not scored in Wigan's last three gamesPhoto: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Adam Keighran
The Australian centre was back on kicking duties in Round 18Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Jake Wardle
The England international centre registered another assist in the defeat at Hull, taking his tally to 12 for the Super League seasonPhoto: Steven Flynn
