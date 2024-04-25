Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII to face Hull KR with England international prop back in the mix

Wigan Warriors travel to Craven Park to face Hull KR in Super League Round 9, with Ethan Havard named in the club’s 21-man squad for the first time this year.
By Josh McAllister
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:25 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 16:31 BST

Here is our predicted line-up for the clash...

The full-back is set to return to action for the Warriors after missing the recent win over Castleford

1. Jai Field

The full-back is set to return to action for the Warriors after missing the recent win over Castleford

The Lebanon international has scored seven tries in all competitions to date in 2024

2. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international has scored seven tries in all competitions to date in 2024

The Australian centre will take charge of Wigan's kicking duties moving forward, Matt Peet has confirmed

3. Adam Keighran

The Australian centre will take charge of Wigan's kicking duties moving forward, Matt Peet has confirmed

The England international has been ever-present in 2024

4. Jake Wardle

The England international has been ever-present in 2024

