Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII to face Hull KR with England international prop back in the mix

Here is our predicted line-up for the clash...
1. Jai Field
The full-back is set to return to action for the Warriors after missing the recent win over Castleford Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international has scored seven tries in all competitions to date in 2024 Photo: Gareth Lyons
3. Adam Keighran
The Australian centre will take charge of Wigan's kicking duties moving forward, Matt Peet has confirmed Photo: Dean Williams
4. Jake Wardle
The England international has been ever-present in 2024 Photo: Dean Williams