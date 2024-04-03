Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII to face Leigh Leopards with suspensions forcing changes

Here is our predicted line-up, with Liam Byrne and Tyler Dupree suspended for the fixture.
1. Jai Field
The full-back returned to action against St Helens after being rested in the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Sheffield Eagles Photo: Stephen Gaunt
2. Abbas Miski
The winger has two tries and two assists to date in Super League 2024 Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Adam Keighran
The centre will face a former Sydney Roosters team-mate in Lachlan Lam on Thursday Photo: Stephen Gaunt
4. Jake Wardle
The 2023 Dream Team centre recently signed a new five-year deal to remain with Wigan Photo: Stephen Gaunt