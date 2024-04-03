Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII to face Leigh Leopards with suspensions forcing changes

Thursday will see the first Battle of the Borough of the 2024 campaign as Wigan Warriors travel to Leigh Leopards for Super League Round 7.
By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 11:25 BST

Here is our predicted line-up, with Liam Byrne and Tyler Dupree suspended for the fixture.

The full-back returned to action against St Helens after being rested in the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Sheffield Eagles

1. Jai Field

The full-back returned to action against St Helens after being rested in the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Sheffield Eagles

The winger has two tries and two assists to date in Super League 2024

2. Abbas Miski

The winger has two tries and two assists to date in Super League 2024

The centre will face a former Sydney Roosters team-mate in Lachlan Lam on Thursday

3. Adam Keighran

The centre will face a former Sydney Roosters team-mate in Lachlan Lam on Thursday

The 2023 Dream Team centre recently signed a new five-year deal to remain with Wigan

4. Jake Wardle

The 2023 Dream Team centre recently signed a new five-year deal to remain with Wigan

