Here is our predicted line-up for the clash at the home of Leeds United on Saturday.
1. Jai Field
The full-back has two tries and seven assists in 12 Super League appearances to date this year Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international is well overdue a try, having not crossed the whitewash since the win over London Broncos back in June Photo: Dean Williams
3. Zach Eckersley
Having featured from the interchange bench against Leeds Rhinos, the young outside-back makes our starting 13 with Adam Keighran moved to the halves Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Jake Wardle
13 try assists in Super League for the England international, the most for the Warriors - and 10th on the competition leaderboard Photo: Dean Williams
