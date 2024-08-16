Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII with new half-back pairing selected for Magic Weekend derby

By Josh McAllister
Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:13 BST
Wigan Warriors take on rivals St Helens as Magic Weekend heads to Elland Road for the first time.

Here is our predicted line-up for the clash at the home of Leeds United on Saturday.

The full-back has two tries and seven assists in 12 Super League appearances to date this year

1. Jai Field

The full-back has two tries and seven assists in 12 Super League appearances to date this year Photo: Bernard Platt

The Lebanon international is well overdue a try, having not crossed the whitewash since the win over London Broncos back in June

2. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international is well overdue a try, having not crossed the whitewash since the win over London Broncos back in June Photo: Dean Williams

Having featured from the interchange bench against Leeds Rhinos, the young outside-back makes our starting 13 with Adam Keighran moved to the halves

3. Zach Eckersley

Having featured from the interchange bench against Leeds Rhinos, the young outside-back makes our starting 13 with Adam Keighran moved to the halves Photo: Bernard Platt

13 try assists in Super League for the England international, the most for the Warriors - and 10th on the competition leaderboard

4. Jake Wardle

13 try assists in Super League for the England international, the most for the Warriors - and 10th on the competition leaderboard Photo: Dean Williams

