Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII with strong squad named for Castleford Tigers trip

By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:03 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 16:08 BST
Wigan Warriors return to Super League action with a trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle less than a week after lifting the Challenge Cup trophy for a record-extending 21st time.

Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's clash...

One of a handful of potential replacements for the injured Jai Field at full-back, with head coach Matt Peet previously not splitting up the combination of Bevan French and Harry Smith in the halves

1. Ryan Hampshire

The 28-year-old has crossed for eight tries so far this Super League season

2. Abbas Miski

The youngster opened the scoring at Wembley and looks set to retain his spot with Adam Keighran serving his three-match suspension

3. Zach Eckersley

The England international has missed just one game so far this season - rested against Warrington the week before Wembley

4. Jake Wardle

