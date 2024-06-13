Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's clash...
1. Ryan Hampshire
One of a handful of potential replacements for the injured Jai Field at full-back, with head coach Matt Peet previously not splitting up the combination of Bevan French and Harry Smith in the halves Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Abbas Miski
The 28-year-old has crossed for eight tries so far this Super League season Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Zach Eckersley
The youngster opened the scoring at Wembley and looks set to retain his spot with Adam Keighran serving his three-match suspension Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Jake Wardle
The England international has missed just one game so far this season - rested against Warrington the week before Wembley Photo: Dean Williams