This will be the third meeting this season between the sides, with one win each from the last two games.

The pair haven’t met in the Magic Weekend since 2012 but the clashes were a common occurrence in the early years of the concept.

Here are the previous meetings between Wigan and St Helens at the Magic Weekend:

1. 2007: St Helens 34-18 Wigan Warriors Wigan were defeated by Saints in the first Magic Weekend, which took place at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium. Photo: sw Photo Sales

2. 2008: St Helens 57-16 Wigan Warriors The Magic Weekend's second year brought no better fortunes for the Warriors, as they were on the end of a huge defeat against their rivals. Photo: BEN DUFFY/SWPIX.COM Photo Sales

3. 2009: Wigan Warriors 38-18 St Helens Wigan claimed their first Magic Weekend victory in 2009, as the concept moved to Edinburgh's Murrayfield. Thomas Leuluai was amongst the scorers in the win against St Helens. Photo: Chris Mangnall / SWPix Photo Sales

4. 2011: St Helens 16-16 Wigan Warriors The next time the pair came up against each other in the Magic Weekend was 2011, as the concept returned to Cardiff. A tight match ended in a 16-16 draw. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales