2 . Wigan Warriors 60-0 Hull FC (15/07/22)

The last meeting between the two at the DW Stadium was a memorable night for the Warriors and one player in particular. Bevan French crossed for a record-breaking seven tries in a 60-0 victory for Peet’s side. Jai Field went over for a brace in the win, while Liam Marshall and Harry Smith were on the scoresheet as well. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com