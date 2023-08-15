Wigan Warriors welcome Hull FC to the DW Stadium on Friday night.
Following a week away from Super League action, Matty Peet’s side will be looking to find some strong form heading into the backend of the campaign.
Here are some of their previous meeting with the Black and Whites:
1. Hull FC 14-10 Wigan Warriors (04/05/23)
The two teams went head-to-head at the MKM Stadium back in May. Despite a brace from Iain Thornley, it was the home side who came out on top with a 14-10 win. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Wigan Warriors 60-0 Hull FC (15/07/22)
The last meeting between the two at the DW Stadium was a memorable night for the Warriors and one player in particular. Bevan French crossed for a record-breaking seven tries in a 60-0 victory for Peet’s side. Jai Field went over for a brace in the win, while Liam Marshall and Harry Smith were on the scoresheet as well. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
3. Hull FC 31-22 Wigan Warriors (21/05/22)
Hull FC produced a 31-22 victory over the Warriors in last season’s meeting at the MKM Stadium. Tries from John Bateman, Marshall, French and Liam Farrell were nothing more than consolations for Wigan in East Yorkshire. Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/SWpix.com
4. Wigan Warriors 19-18 Hull FC (31/03/22)
In the first meeting between the two last season, Smith kicked a late winning drop-goal to give Peet’s side a 19-18 win. Earlier in the match, Field had crossed for a brace, while Ethan Havard had also gone over for a try. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com