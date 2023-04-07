News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors produce Good Friday victory over St Helens at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors came out on top of their Good Friday clash with St Helens in front of a packed crowd at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Harry Smith and Toby King both went over for tries in the 14-6 victory.

Matty Peet’s side were defensively resilient throughout, as they claimed the bragging rights over their local rivals.

The opening try of the game came after 10 minutes, with Harry Smith going over for the Warriors.

Wigan Warriors celebrate the opening tryWigan Warriors celebrate the opening try
Wigan Warriors celebrate the opening try
Jake Wardle produced a superb dummy pass in the build-up to create space in the St Helens line, before providing Wigan’s number seven with a simple finish.

After converting the try, Smith was on hand to add a further two points from a penalty on the half hour mark.

Down the other end, Peet’s side were able to remain firm when tested throughout the first half, with the visitors left frustrated after each of their attacks.

Tommy Makinson went the closest for St Helens during the opening 40 minutes.

The winger would’ve been over on the right side but for the efforts of Bevan French and Liam Marshall.

Moments after that, Liam Farrell was also on hand to deny a try, with the second-rower making an important interception.

Following the restart, the Warriors claimed their second try of the afternoon in the 53rd minute.

Toby King produced some great footwork to dart through a gap in the St Helens defence to find his way over.

Just after the hour mark, St Helens pulled one back, with Jonny Lomax getting on the end of a grubber kick to score.

Shortly after, the visitors thought they had claimed another, but were denied following a check from the video ref.

With five minutes remaining, the Warriors were handed a potential long-term blow, with Mike Cooper limping off with an injury.

Despite a few late attempts from Paul Wellens’ side, Wigan held on to claim their first Good Friday win since 2017.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill.

18th man: Iain Thornley

