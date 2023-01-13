The 18-year-old winger has signed a two-year deal with the club, with an option of a third included.

Heading into the 2023 season, Douglas will wear the number 31 shirt.

On joining the senior squad, he said: “I’d been training with the first team for about a month before December.

"Me and Matt (Peet) had a few conversations about how I was doing and he was pleased.

“I was offered a full-time deal which I was over the moon with.

"It’s two years with another year option, so hopefully I’ll be here for the next three-years.

"There's a high standard in my position as a winger, so I want to try and push to get my debut."

Douglas has progressed through Wigan’s scholarship and academy system since 2019.

His first two years with the club were disrupted due to a broken collarbone in his first season, and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout 2021 he was a regular starter for the Warriors’ academy side, before progressing to the reserves during the most recent campaign.

He also featured in the 42-12 pre-season win over Newcastle Thunder at Kingston Park last year.

Wigan’s executive director Kris Radlinski said: "Jacob's story is a great and inspiring one.

"He has overcome injury as a youngster and worked so hard to get his chance and he has been a revelation in pre-season.

"When he told the senior squad that he would be joining them full time, the room cheered and they mobbed him out of respect. It is a great lesson for any young player.

"We all can't wait to work with him and see where his career takes him."

Douglas is set to be part of the Warriors’ upcoming pre-season games.

A squad made up of young players will head up to Cumbria to face Whitehaven at Recreation Ground on January 22 and Barrow Raiders at Craven Park on January 29, with both games kicking off at 3pm.